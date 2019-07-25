On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen --Milfred and Hands analyze and play clips from the bout between U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and former special counsel Robert Mueller at this week's congressional hearing in Washington on Mueller's report about Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the president obstructed the investigation.
Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, scored a blow by accusing Mueller of "fishing," but Mueller outlasted the clock. Milfred and Hands declare a winner and link the whole thing to "Game of Thrones" and the Muppets.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.