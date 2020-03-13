Center Stage: Jill Karofsky and Dan Kelly seek the Wisconsin State Journal's endorsement

Both candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court on the April 7 ballot are smart, prepared, good people. Unfortunately, neither seems independent of the two major political parties -- even though the office is supposed to be nonpartisan. That's because, when judges are elected, success depends heavily on partisan support.
On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze and play audio clips from the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board's recent endorsement meetings with Jill Karofsky and Dan Kelly.
Click the play button above to listen. The State Journal plans to endorse in the race in the Sunday, March 22, newspaper and on madison.com.
Liberals support Karofsky, a Dane County circuit court judge. Conservatives back Kelly, an appointed Supreme Court justices from Waukesha County with lots of legal experience as an attorney. Milfred and Hands weigh the pros and cons of each candidate on a host of issues, including when they will recuse, how they're running their campaigns and any flashes of independence they might show.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. Milfred is the State Journal's editorial page editor. Hands is the newspaper's editorial cartoonist.
