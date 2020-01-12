You are the owner of this article.
Center Stage: It's Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin in the race for president
topical alert top story
Center Stage: It's Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin in the race for president

Forget about Florida. This time around, the race for president hinges on "Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin."

On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands travel to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and the site of the Democratic National Convention this July.

The election will run through Wisconsin and its largest city, as well as Milwaukee's suburbs and the state's rural areas, including the southwest. Democrats know winning Wisconsin is key to defeating Donald Trump in November.

Our podcasters comment on the Democrats' chances and strategies. They also play audio clips from Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who attended a media preview of the national convention this week. At the end of the podcast, "Beer Baron" columnist Chris Drosner provides advice on where to find and drink the best beer in Cream City.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board. 

Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" on iTunesSoundCloudStitcher or Google Play. Or to listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," go to the podcast's website by clicking here.

