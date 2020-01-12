Center Stage: It's Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin in the race for president

Forget about Florida. This time around, the race for president hinges on "Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Wisconsin."
On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands travel to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and the site of the Democratic National Convention this July.
The election will run through Wisconsin and its largest city, as well as Milwaukee's suburbs and the state's rural areas, including the southwest. Democrats know winning Wisconsin is key to defeating Donald Trump in November.
Our podcasters comment on the Democrats' chances and strategies. They also play audio clips from Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who attended a media preview of the national convention this week. At the end of the podcast, "Beer Baron" columnist Chris Drosner provides advice on where to find and drink the best beer in Cream City.
