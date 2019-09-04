On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- State Journal readers in voice mail messages disagree about whether the newspaper and its editorial board are "strictly left wing" or "Trump apologists."
Obviously, the paper can't be both.
Milfred and Hands plead guilty to bias on the editorial page, which is designated for free-wheeling opinion, and which is distinct from news coverage. What the State Journal will never be is loyal to either political party's hypocrisy and partisan games.
This week's statewide Marquette Law School poll shows that more voters in Wisconsin consider themselves independent than they do Democratic or Republican. So the State Journal's editorial board is similar to more Wisconsin voters than either political party by being pragmatic and focused on getting things done rather than scoring political points.
