Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to "wipe the map clean" when planning for a new, faster, snazzier bus system. That means existing bus transfer points may go.
On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- the mayor touts bus rapid transit and defends her $40 wheel tax during a meeting with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. Only about $1.5 million of the annual $8 million from the wheel tax will go to buses. So the mayor suggests another possible source for more revenue.
OUR VIEW: Too much of proposed $40 charge would pay for services the city of Madison already provides
Milfred and Hands like BRT but worry it's being unfairly blamed for the wheel tax, which could hurt public support for modern transit in a growing city with a narrow Downtown surrounded by lakes that's ripe for gridlock.
You have free articles remaining.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- the better-looking half of the newspaper's editorial board.