On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands play audio from and comment on the recent debate between President Donald Trump booster Stephen Moore and never-Trumper Max Boot on the UW-Madison campus.
Free speech on campus is "under assault but not in danger," according to Richard Avramenko, UW's director of the Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy. UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank phones into the podcast to defend free speech on campus.
It turns out a Trump surrogate can tout the Republican president's record without student protest or disruption at UW, often derided by Wisconsin conservatives as too liberal. Mark Thiessen, whose Washington Post column appears every week in the Wisconsin State Journal, moderated last week's debate at the Fluno Center.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- the better-looking half of the newspaper's editorial board.