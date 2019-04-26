In this week's political podcast — click the play button above to listen — Milfred and Hands play clips from the State Journal editorial board's meeting this week with Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.
The sheriff talks about his three trips to the Oval Office to discuss immigration with Republican President Donald Trump. Mahoney, a Democrat who faced no opposition in last fall's election, also denies he's a 'sanctuary sheriff,' though he doesn't cater to federal immigration officials at his jail.
OUR VIEW: Agency hurts its reputation with slow explanation of raids
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play. Or to listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," go to the podcast's website on Madison.com by clicking here.
OUR VIEW: Immigrant teen mom became East High cop who helps and inspires students