Center Stage: How to save Madison's struggling Downtown

Get the buses off State Street and turn Madison's signature shopping and entertainment corridor into a grand pedestrian mall. That's what our political podcasters advocate for on this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands."

Click the play button to listen.

Nearly half of State Street's 150 storefronts were boarded up in Downtown Madison last week. COVID-19 has ravaged the local economy and cost thousands of jobs, especially in the hospitality and retail industries. Looting and vandalism that followed local protests against police violence in Minneapolis, Kenosha and elsewhere caused further damage.

What can the city do to bring back Downtown Madison's mojo?

Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., a booster organization, guest stars on this week's podcast, giving Milfred and Hands his prescription for urban renewal in the heart of the city. State Street musician Art Paul Schlosser makes a cameo appearance.

