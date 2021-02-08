Center Stage: 'God wasn't necessarily on our side'

On the 10th anniversary of former Gov. Scott Walker's strict limits on public sector unions in Wisconsin, Milfred and Hands talk about Act 10 with the one Republican senator who voted against it a decade ago.

Click the play button to listen.

Dale Schultz, of Richland Center, once the GOP’s majority leader in the Senate, still faults his political party for the deep division it created across the state.

"I feel sad about neighbor fighting neighbor -- the refusal to talk to people, (to) sit in certain places in church, or at Rotary clubs or civic clubs, because of where people were on that issue and how it divides us," Schultz says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He tells our political podcasters on this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" that savings were needed to fix a deep state budget deficit in 2011, and public employees had to contribute more for their benefits. But Walker was wrong to spring his dramatic changes on the public without giving any ground or trying to build broader support, according to Schultz.