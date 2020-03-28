Center Stage: Everything you ever wanted to know about the coronavirus (but were afraid to ask)

We all know the coronavirus pandemic is bad. And we all know it’s not going away any time soon.
But how can we avoid getting the potentially deadly disease when we're buying groceries, picking up takeout, or petting the neighbor dog? Can the novel coronavirus survive on fur? Can it live longer on paper or plastic? When can we finally visit grandma again?
Milfred and Hands pose the real-life questions that you want answers to. They interview Dr. Patrick Remington, an expert at UW-Madison on how disease spreads and is prevented. Remington, who worked as an investigator of epidemics for the Centers for Disease Control, is our special guest on this week's episode as he shelters at home while continuing to teach hundreds of UW-Madison medical students online.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. Milfred is the State Journal's editorial page editor. Hands is the newspaper's editorial cartoonist.
