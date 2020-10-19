Center Stage: Does your Madison alderman deserve $67,950 a year?

Proponents of a full-time council claim it would allow more people of color and low-income residents to be able to afford to serve in city government. But about 40% of the City Council are people of color now, compared to just over 20% of Madison's population. And the need for more campaign cash and political support to win a higher-stakes seat would discourage people outside the city's establishment from running. That means minority representation would be more likely to fall with full-time salaries.