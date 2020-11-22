Center Stage: Did Madison just cancel Thanksgiving?

Did Madison and Dane County just cancel Thanksgiving? Our political podcasters talk turkey about the latest COVID-19 restrictions locally and across Wisconsin.
Milfred says he won't invite Hands to his house for a holiday dinner this week if Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is going to be outside with binoculars trying to bust them for a public health violation. After releasing confusing restrictions on public gatherings in Madison and Dane County last week, public health officials acknowledged they were banning all socializing inside private homes -- no matter how small the group -- unless all participants live there.
Though local liberals appear to be going overboard with government mandates to try to stop the virus, state Republicans are doing next to nothing to stem the spread of disease. And the governor's sensible mask mandate could be struck down in court.
Wisconsin has one of the fastest infection rates for COVID-19 in the country, and hospital officials say they're running out of workers and room to provide care.
About the only good news is that a vaccine appears close to putting this pandemic to rest. Hands proposes moving Thanksgiving and Christmas to the spring, which would allow him to eat a drumstick while watching a baseball game.
