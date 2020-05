Center Stage: Dane County restrains while Wisconsin goes free-range

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze Joe Parisi's cautious and confusing plan for slowly reopening Dane County's economy.

Most of Wisconsin has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order. Our opinionated podcasters urge Dane County's executive to be more flexible if neighboring counties do fine against the novel coronavirus without strict rules limiting business and public gatherings. They also play audio clips from the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board's recent Zoom meeting with Parisi and his top health advisor, Janel Heinrich.

"We're trying to give as much certainty as we can during a very uncertain time," Parisi says. But his "Forward Dane" plan is more complicated and limiting than Evers would have been.