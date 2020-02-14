You are the owner of this article.
Center Stage: Chocolates and roses for Trump and all the politicians on Valentine's Day
Center Stage: Chocolates and roses for Trump and all the politicians on Valentine's Day

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands pledge to say only nice things about our leaders, including the president, governor, top state lawmakers and Madison's mayor.

It wasn't easy. But they mostly pulled it off.   

Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the paper's cartoonist, credit President Donald Trump for his sense of humor, (autotuned) singing voice and sometimes helpful guidance. He's done more, for example, to teach the public how to pronounce rival Pete Buttigieg's last name than probably anyone else.

Our editorial board members credit Gov. Tony Evers for just the opposite of Trump -- his boringness, which Evers has turned into an advantage, sort of like a judo master.  

The podcast gives hugs to some of the Democrats seeking the presidency. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway earns love for riding the bus, not just talking about bus service.

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands -- "the better-looking half" of the newspaper's editorial board, according to Hands. 

