Try 1 month for 99¢

In this week's episode of "Center Stage," Milfred and Hands play clips and declare a winner of Wisconsin's first U.S. Senate debate between Tammy Baldwin and Leah Vukmir. But can the winner still win the race?

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — features editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunesSoundCloudStitcher or Google Play.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal