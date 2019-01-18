Try 1 month for 99¢

In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sift through the liberal buzzwords and big ideas to declare a winner of the latest debate among six candidates for Madison mayor in the Feb. 19 primary. 

Mayor Paul Soglin touted his experience and city improvements. Satya Rhodes-Conway criticized "the hundreds of thousands of dollars we've given to Chicago's version of Trump for Judge Doyle Square." Mo Cheeks and Raj Shukla were the most likable. Toriana Pettaway failed to get on the ballot but is still running. Nick Hart is the barstool candidate who lightens the mood. 

"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board. 

Scott Milfred has been the editorial page editor for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2005, and previously covered the Wisconsin statehouse. Milfred and his editorial page team were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for editorial writing.

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal