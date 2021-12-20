 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Center Stage: An off-key Christmas with skeptical Santa, merry Michael Gableman and not quite the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Center Stage: An off-key Christmas with skeptical Santa, merry Michael Gableman and not quite the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Milfred and Hands sing political lyrics set to holiday songs, including "God Rest Ye, Merry Gableman," "Hark! It's time to diss Beijing" and "Good King Rodgers." For the "Hallelujah Chorus," our political podcasters sing "Gerrymander!" -- forever and ever. 

Click the play button to listen.

Hands tries to convince a skeptical Santa Claus to get a vaccine. Who knew that Kris Kringle was an anti-vaxxer?

Scott Milfred

Milfred

Joining Milfred and Hands (to help improve the singing) is Koffi Amuzu-Gassou, a packaging expeditor from the newspaper's mailroom. With occasional three-part harmony that's occasionally in tune, they sing Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz' lyrics, which appeared in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal.

Grab the lyrics from the newspaper or here and sing them yourself.

Phil Hands

Hands

Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist. They offer their perspectives from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. They also serve on the State Journal editorial board. 

Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple PodcastsiTunesStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

