Center Stage: An off-key Christmas with skeptical Santa, merry Michael Gableman and not quite the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Milfred and Hands sing political lyrics set to holiday songs, including "God Rest Ye, Merry Gableman," "Hark! It's time to diss Beijing" and "Good King Rodgers." For the "Hallelujah Chorus," our political podcasters sing "Gerrymander!" -- forever and ever.

Hands tries to convince a skeptical Santa Claus to get a vaccine. Who knew that Kris Kringle was an anti-vaxxer?

Joining Milfred and Hands (to help improve the singing) is Koffi Amuzu-Gassou, a packaging expeditor from the newspaper's mailroom. With occasional three-part harmony that's occasionally in tune, they sing Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz' lyrics, which appeared in Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal.