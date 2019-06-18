On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the orange play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands praise the Madison School Board's 4-3 vote to keep a city police officer in each of Madison's four main high schools.
The officers, all of whom are black or Latina, aren't targeting black students for citations and arrests. They're trying to win over struggling kids and be role models. They also guard against school shootings, which the nation continues to suffer.
Our editorial board members play an audio clip from protesters who have shut down Madison School Board meetings, and cite data on arrests, citations and a West High survey of student and staff opinion on the issue.
Though a single officer will stay in each high school next fall, the district could still pull an officer from one high school in a subsequent year. But the School Board dropped contract language that would have allowed it to veto a school officer it didn't like.
