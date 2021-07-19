Center Stage: A grand promenade on State Street in Madison moves closer to reality

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says buses will "likely" move off the bottom half of State Street.

That's great news.

But two large bus stations planned for the top half of State Street don't belong on the city's signature shopping and entertainment corridor, either.

Instead, the city should pursue a true pedestrian mall, with faster, longer and more convenient buses crossing State Street, rather than rumbling down it and taking up lots of space that could better be used as a public park with winding paths, trees, cafes, public art, music and kiosks.

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast -- click the play button above to listen -- Milfred and Hands play and comment on audio clips from last week's city meeting on the future of buses on State Street. While the mayor continues to insist that buses must rumble down the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of State Street -- with two new conspicuous $300,000 stations there -- local business owners and much of the public want to turn State Street into a grand promenade instead.