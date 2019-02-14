In this week's Center Stage political podcast, Milfred and Hands vow only to say nice things about the nation's and state's leaders on the holiday devoted to love, which wasn't easy.
President Donald Trump is entertaining and has great hair. Gov. Tony Evers plays a mean game of Euchre. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald sat in Uecker seats. Let's get this love fest over with.
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" — click the play button above to listen — is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
Follow or subscribe to "Center Stage" on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or Google Play.
To listen to past episodes of "Center Stage," click here.