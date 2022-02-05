Center Stage: A better way to elect School Board members

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands endorse a new way of electing School Board members in Madison that will increase competition and voter choice while improving the dialog between candidates.

Click the play button to listen.

Joining the podcast is special guest Wayne Strong, a member of the State Journal's community editorial board who narrowly lost a bid for School Board.

Strong inspired the State Journal's editorial this Sunday, "One big pool of School Board candidates is best for voters," that urges the state to change the divisive way Madison elects its School Board members.

Instead of electing board members to specific seats that don't correspond to geographical sections of the city, Madison should do what so many other communities do, including Monona Grove, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Racine. Those communities have school board candidates run in one big field, with the top vote-getters winning the number of seats that are available.

"I just think that it would just eliminate so much controversy and competitiveness between the candidates, and I think it would encourage people to run, because it's like, well, I'm not running against a particular person," Strong says.

An outdated state law requires only Madison to elect its School Board members in such an odd way. That law should be changed.

