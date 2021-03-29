 Skip to main content
Center Stage: 6 big moments from our State Journal endorsement meetings
Center Stage: 6 big moments from our State Journal endorsement meetings

So what about that tweet?

How about body cameras on cops

Should State Street in Madison become a grand promenade?

The Wisconsin State Journal quizzed 22 candidates in the April 6 election over more than eight hours before endorsing half of them for election. On this week's edition of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," our political podcasters play audio clips from and comment on the six big moments from those video conference meetings in recent weeks.

Click the play button to listen.

Scott Milfred

Milfred

The two candidates for state superintendent of public instruction -- Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly -- respond to questions about Kerr's controversial tweet and who is best to improve learning for struggling students of color.

Phil Hands

Hands

Other big moments include Madison City Council candidates talking about white privilege, supporting denser housing developments and opposing a full-time City Council, which is part of an advisory referendum in the spring election.

Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” is the State Journal’s podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. It features Scott Milfred, the newspaper’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist.

Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple PodcastsiTunesStitcherGoogle PodcastsSpotify or your favorite podcasting app.at: go.madison.com/CenterStage. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

