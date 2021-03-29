Center Stage: 6 big moments from our State Journal endorsement meetings

So what about that tweet?
How about body cameras on cops?
Should State Street in Madison become a grand promenade?
The Wisconsin State Journal quizzed 22 candidates in the April 6 election over more than eight hours before endorsing half of them for election. On this week's edition of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," our political podcasters play audio clips from and comment on the six big moments from those video conference meetings in recent weeks.
Click the play button to listen.
The two candidates for state superintendent of public instruction -- Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly -- respond to questions about Kerr's controversial tweet and who is best to improve learning for struggling students of color.
Other big moments include Madison City Council candidates talking about white privilege, supporting denser housing developments and opposing a full-time City Council, which is part of an advisory referendum in the spring election.
