In this week's political podcast — click the play button above to listen — Milfred and Hands play recent voice mail messages from fans and foes of the Wisconsin State Journal's editorials, political cartoons and news coverage.
Some readers love our independent opinions from the sensible center of politics. Others love to hate our views.
Milfred and Hands urge the public to offer more of their own thoughts for publication in print and online. The State Journal gives preference to publishing letters to the editor that disagree with its editorial board's positions on political issues.
OUR VIEW: He wants to fight in court for partisan advantage, but Iowa's model is best
"Center Stage with Milfred and Hands" is the State Journal's weekly podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics, featuring editorial page editor Scott Milfred and political cartoonist Phil Hands, half of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.
