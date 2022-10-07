Pod Posse - who're your guys?

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

I had a meeting yesterday with Nat Cardona who is coming aboard to help with all things true crime and while we indeed talked a bunch about technical stuff and how we’re gonna record things and organize production flows with spreadsheets and shared docs etc., we also talked a bunch about the podcasts we listen to and she recommended stuff for me to check out and I recommended stuff for her to check out. This is maybe an overlooked step in the whole collaborative creative process, but getting on the same page about references is crucial I think.

At the risk of taking out shared reference points as granted, it’s like Marc Maron teeing up his guests on WTF with the now cliché “so who are your guys?” as in who we’re the comics that influenced/inspired/challenged you.

In the example of the true crime convo Nat and I can say “I want it to have the research depth of XXXXX and the conversational moments of XXXXX and the sound design of XXXXX.”

I’ve been watching a show on Hulu called Reboot that’s partially about the push and pull of doing something new in a structurally established medium like the three-camera sitcom. Now, sitcoms have been around for a much longer time than podcasts but there are a lot of pre-established rules in both that Just Work and have to be acknowledged. There’s a reason why the way to break into sitcoms is with a “spec script” which is basically a fake version of an existing show. A good spec script shows producers that you’re capable of working creatively in the creative confines of the medium.

In podcasts there’s a much (much!) broader range of things you can do so far as length and tone and technique and on and on, but regardless of if you’re doing a sports show or a news show or an interview show or a two-person conversation show or a true crime thing or whatever it is you’re doing, there are successful examples and you should homage/steal/rip off as much as you can from them so far as production and aesthetic models go or at the very least be able to use as shorthand with your fellow audio creators to identify expectations and goals.

Maybe a better distillation of this whole thing comes back to Stephen King: “If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. There's no way around these two things that I'm aware of, no shortcut.” (On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft, a fantastic book I cannot recommend highly enough regardless of your interest in King or writing).

So, to paraphrase, CREATE a lot and CONSUME a lot. We've all been doing the former, yes, but we've all gotta ALSO make sure to keep our eye on the balance provided by the latter.

