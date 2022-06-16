Pod Posse - whether the withering weather

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Anytime, like our Across the Sky team this week, you find yourself in a position where you're making some kind of a presentation or moderating/participating in a panel discussion, see if you can record the event (or get access to a recording) for the purposes of putting out a bonus episode or banking it as a fill-in for an off-week. My inbox is always open to requests for tech help so reach out to the event organizer(s) and me as early as you can so we can get the angles worked out ahead of time.

Fill in episodes

Speaking of fill-in episodes, one note that was hit pretty solidly during the summit was that we need to maintain consistency of a release date/time and this means that if you're off on vacation or you are struck heaven forbid with some sort of food poisoning (or worse) you're able to flip an old evergreen-type episode with a new intro out there. We did this most recently with an episode of Pennywise about gas prices that we added a new intro to with updated numbers, for instance.

This is another place where I, rarely further than arm's reach from a microphone of some sort, can be a solid resource in a pinch so reach out if you ever find yourself up against a wall.

Second: The Peabody award winners (as well as on the short-listed nominees) were recently announced and there are some fantastic podcasts to be found in their midst.

Mainly dropping these here as a point of inspiration since a good handful (EAR-ful?!) of these were new to me, so plug them into a playlist and give a listen:

Winners

Nominees

Storm Lake

Also of note was the documentary film Storm Lake, about small-town Iowa newspaper the Storm Lake Times, whose Pulitzer-winning editor, Art Cullen, was interviewed by fellow editor Bruce Miller on an episode of Streamed and Screened (then known as Just to be Nominated). It was a fantastic discussion and well worth putting ears to if you feel so inclined:

The Summit

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

