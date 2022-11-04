Pod Posse - 'tote bag people'

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

Happy cheap candy season! Hope you all snagged up a sack of fun-size Butterfingers and/or Whatchamacallit. I've got enough fillings in my sweet teeth so I sat this one out, but for all of you I wish happy Hershey Bar hunting!

New NPR model dropped

Interesting stuff coming from NPR as reported by Nieman Lab:

Seems similar to the Slate model that I know I've championed for a while, with one bundled price that connects to ad-free episodes and neat behind-the-scenes bonus content. The difference is that it's a big tent of national content designed to help fund more local and regional tents under that central big-top. Obviously there's some overlap and some distinctions between the stuff we do across Lee, especially since their whole medium is audio-driven and audio is a relatively small (but steadily growing!) concern here, but anyone getting something right or making a successful pivot however slight is something to learn from and apply as it seems beneficial.

I can't help but wonder: Is there a print/digital media version of being part of the "tribe of tote bag people" as identified in the article above? Reply with your answer!

Twitter...?

I've gone on and on in the past about the difficulty of discoverability when it comes to podcasts, and I've argued for the use of twitter as a solid promotional tool, at least as solid as other options might be. Twitter, though, seems to be going through it this week, what with Elon Musk taking the reigns and openly contemplating/threatening changes.

None of the trial balloons he's hastily inflating seem like they will specifically benefit podcast promotion and more broadly will possibly end up decreasing the value of using the platform at all, but the sands here are shifting by the minute so who knows what strange tool he ends up adding to the arsenal over there. It's not entirely impossible that Vine could rise like a phoenix and do for podcast what tiktok did for the music industry which is to say upend trends and algorithmically super-charge discoverability. As a one-time vine devotee and present-day podcast professional I would love to see that happen, but that's the longest of long shots.

Personally I think Twitter peaked years ago, maybe not too long after so-called "Weird Twitter" got its own Buzzfeed oral history.

The Conversation

We've currently talking with some folks over at The Conversation about ways we can access their experts as podcast guests. So far the application of this is only being kicked around for national focused shows like Behind the Headlines, Pennywise, and Streamed & Screened, but there are more than enough regional shows out there in our stable that either touch on national issues that might spot relevant potential guests posting articles over there so take a long look through their site and for sure reach out at the email below if there's anyone or any specific article of interest that you'd wanna connect with.

Phone calls

I've got my cell number listed down there, and since I'm working remotely from home way more often than not these days it's the fastest way to connect, BUT for whatever reason I've been getting a load of calls from numbers I don't recognize that don't leave messages. I expect that number to drop after the midterms, but please leave a message if you're calling and I don't pick up, or fire off a text with your name and I will absolutely get back to you ASAP.

The Summit

We are starting to work out some of the details of the next summit, so please please please hit us with your podcast questions and/or queries. More info coming soon about this (we don't even have a date or anything worked out yet), but

Here's the FIRST summit which you can check out at your leisure if you haven't yet:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

