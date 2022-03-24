Pod Posse - Tools!

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

I sent an email to someone yesterday (welcome aboard, Terry Lipshetz!) breaking down the process that goes into the Streamed & Screened show as a means of illustrating the tools that go into making a pod-type thing, and figured it might be a solid thing to share here since i think it could be some useful info and also I thought of more stuff to say once I had sent it so here I am polishing off another draft for everyone.

I'll have a list of the resources for TL;DR purposes tagged down at the bottom if you wanna just book mark the ones that seem helpful.

Here's the email with some edits and additional goodies:

I'll use Streamed & Screened as the example, but I can't speak for too many other shows as to the exact specifics of the steps that go into their production.

Bruce, Jared and I have a rolling planning doc (google docs) that gets updated every week with the movies/shows we're gonna talk about that gets tagged and commented on and shuffled around. At the top is a list of all the links we use regularly (dropbox, zoom, a youtube playlist of relevant trailers for the week).

We record on Zoom, with each user saved on my computer as their own audio track. I dabbled with a bunch of other options at the beginning of the pandemic, (cleanfeed, whereby, squadcast) but Zoom just seems to be the least problematic especially so far as tech headaches are concerned.

[A solid rundown of how to make Zoom record separate audio tracks if you've got multiple people potentially talking over each other can be found at a podbean blogpost HERE]

I've got a Yeti Blu mic at home that's just a USB situation running into my laptop. It's got a foam wind-guard and I mounted the whole unit on a flexible boom-arm thing to minimize picking up bumping the desk etc.

[Also put some googly eyes on it so I can feel like I'm talking TO someone but you do you!]

Multi-track editing software is a hassle. The best known one that is free is a pain (audacity) and if you're not careful it can irrevocably mess up your source files. Macs come with Garage Band which I know lots of podcasters use, but I never quite cottoned to it personally. Adobe Audition is another really popular option and I know how to use it well enough but I'm still learning new stuff about it every time I dive in..

The app I use, the one I know best, is Hindenburg.

I've got template versions of all the programs I produce loaded with the intro/outro music I use so I just open that up, plug the new audio in, and get to editing.

Something I'm still dabbling with is SoundTrap, a free-mium tiered multi-track audio editor owned by spotify that would be so great if it wasn't purely browser-based. It's got loops you can use and sound effects you can plug in and it's got some interesting collaborative tools and a transcription option that doubles as a way to edit audio, but either my computer is too slow or the internet isn't fast enough, and the site slows to a crawl or outright crashes. Yes, there are app versions of it you can get for iphone, ipad, and google/android phone/tablet-type things, but that's not exactly the most convenient way to go about audio editing, yeah? As LeVar Burton was known for saying, though, "You don't have to take my word for it!"

Once the audio is trimmed up I save the whole thing as a mixed down mp3 and load that into Omny where the episode title, description, subject, tags, and all that good stuff goes. Add the art (if it's a unique image you want to use which, see the next graf), set it to public, add it to a playlist, and smash that save button

I've got an app on my phone called PhotoGrid that I use to make unique art for the episodes (have only recently started doing this with the new "Streamed & Screened" iteration of the program), combining the logo with pics from the movies/shows we talk about in that episode. Note: PhotoGrid adds a watermark but it's easy enough to delete before you save, just an easy thing to miss and have to redo in a pinch.

For promotion, I'll pick out a short-ish (no more than a minute) chunk of audio that's representative or goofy or interesting, and load that into Headliner which turns the audio into a video that you can add art and transcription/subtitles to. Note: The transcription is not always great and you've got to check it every time and mess with the pacing and it's not the most intuitive thing but easy enough once you've gotten the hang of it... or, maybe it just took me a bit to get my footing and you'll hit the ground running!

I use the finished product from headliner (saved as an mp4) as part of the promo that we use on our social media accounts since pure audio just doesn't have the same play on twitter and instagram as a flashy video clip. Also: Make sure to tag everyone involved, especially if it's a guest that's got a large online footprint that they can pass the link/clip along to.

I've got a shared dropbox folder with backups of the final mixed-down mp3 versions of episodes, raw versions of whatever interview audio that went into the episode, and any/all headliner clips for promo. As a massive archival backup, I have a flash drive that everything goes into (big ol' production/source files, art, promo related stuff... all of it).

Despite the word-count this is far from an exhaustive list of options, but it's what's worked for me.

As promised, here's the itemized, TL;DR list of tools

Anything else?

