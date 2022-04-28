Pod Posse - tool time [insert tim allen grunt here]

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Not too much to really hash out this week so far as major innovations, at home or abroad, but let's add a couple tools to your collective tool boxes, yeah?

LinkTree

We've been using a LinkTree account to promote the movie podcast:

True, those links are on everyone's respective Omny "show pages" but personally I think LinkTree just offers a few more aesthetic options than you get with the Omny page.

Also, you can trick your LinkTree out with links to specific articles or packages as needed, or just plug in a button that directs to your profile on your respective Lee publication.

It's also nice to just have one link that not only points to everything but can be used for everything. It's easy and free and I think it looks pretty. If you want some more analytics in your life (and I know you do!), LinkTree has got those, too.

Omny Metadata

Since we're talking about links and their applications, now is as good a time as any to pop into your inbox and suggest you take a look at the metadata associated with your shows and make sure they're all up to date.

When I set programs up I generally default to the homepages for the associated publications, but if you have any destinations you prefer to highlight for sure get to it and apply those scrubby bubbles for a nice new shine on your Omny "show page" as well as on all the assorted other places your podcast lives.

PhotoGrid

You can also gussy up your episodes, as applicable, with unique art. I use an app called PhotoGrid and save a square version for the podcast episodes (and the Headliner clips) as well as a horizontal version which goes in as a teaser for the article assets.

I can't say for sure what the overall return on investment either of these would be, but I mean the end result is a cleaner landing page for all your links (and one that can be easily and quickly updated as needed), and some prettier pictures for people to look at while they listen to your show, maybe even after those same pictures perhaps caught them unawares scrolling through their daily news diet and made the click to hear what you had to say.

Audacity and you

One final thing: In the past I have maligned Audacity as being potentially hazardous for your audio files, but it was brought to my attention that I was wrong and that iteration of the program was semi-recently phased out. And you know what else? Audacity is well worth checking out if only for the "truncate silence" feature which you can set to automatically trim the quiet bits of your episodes. Yes, it's a blunt object and you should for sure give a final listen to your episode to make sure things came out OK on the other end before allowing the public to consume it, but it's another free option that could find a comfy home in your production workflows.

Anything else?

