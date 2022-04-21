Pod Posse - thee content mines

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Yes, April 20th (yesterday) is a holiday for marijuana enthusiasts, which means it was the idea day to kick off a new podcast about weed coming out of Arizona.

For sure check it out even if you're not someone who "partakes" or whatever because I think it's a really great project and the first episode sets a great tone for how everything is going to go as it keeps rolling forward:

Cannabis is the sort of thing that can be a big joke or (needlessly) demonized, but Eddie takes it seriously and has a history of applying journalistic rigor to the pot beat, plus there's an interview with his mother that is compelling and relatable in a way that puts a human face on a lot of the issues around the legalization debate.

You can't embed audio widgets in newsletters, so take a hit off the link above and give a listen!

The Content Mines

One of my go-to shows is called The Content Mines. It's hosted by Ryan Broderick and Luke Bailey, two guys who cover tech and culture in a way that's equal parts enthusiastic and skeptical.

The way their show operates is pretty standard: Full episodes are free everywhere you get shows, but subscribers (they use substack) get a bonus every week which is an extra 15 or so minutes of the hosts sharing and discussing an example of "content that they consumed to keep them sane" that week.

The most recent bonus episode focused on the "Always Sunny" podcast, Blank Check, and Maintenance Phase, and the conversation eventually led to Ryan Broderick saying that he'd suggested numerous times to editors where he previously worked (BuzzFeed in this instance I think?) that "We should make a show that is easy to do the dishes to" because "...that's how people listen to podcast."

That line got me thinking, and I believe that there's a lot of truth to it. I can't speak for everyone, but I listen to podcasts to connect with the hosts and have some sort of a balance between information, insight, and personality in a way that frees me to do sometimes banal things like sweep, make the bed, clean up my WFH desk-area, etc etc etc.

A new set of numbers from iHeartMedia (in partnership with Publicis Media), Exploring the Brand Benefits of Trust and Companionship in Audio, seems to confirm at least some of that intuition (but also muddies the water a little bit, IMO), with some other real interesting excerpts like...

"The research also included a study in which audio listeners were asked to give up radio and podcasts for three days. Participants reported feeling “lonely,” “disconnected,” and “more overwhelmed doing simple tasks.” One radio listener said it “felt like I was being excluded from a conversation.”"

The "...easy to do the dishes to..." line of thought, whether you agree or disagree (as reasonable people could easily do), is worth underlining to forefront the evergreen concept of being aware of the listener.

I know I've talked about this in previous Pod Posse emails, but you shouldn't be doing a podcast just to hear yourself talk (and fwiw I don't think anyone here is doing that). Instead you should always be conscious of how your listeners are consuming the audio that you're creating. Are they doing the dishes? Are they on a bus? Are they working out? Are they listening to it on a road trip with a partner/friend?

I put a whole lot of faith in the idea of the subconscious mind working through things while the conscious mind is out there doing its thing, so for me it's a great first step to just cram that visual (someone listening to your show) in your brain somewhere, and it'll have some kind of an effect on your output.

You can of course go further than that and ask people you know and respect about their listening habits, find out what shows they like and why they like them, what they think of your show (if they listen), etc etc etc. It's easy to get tunnel vision focusing on audio production/editing/promotion so getting some perspective is always a good thing and will maybe even surprise and inspire you!

This is of course skipping the obvious FIRST first step of asking yourself all those questions, but as an audio creator I'm sure you're out there interrogating yourself about some of that stuff already so keep on keepin on!

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

