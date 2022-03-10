Pod Posse - The Thing About... Podcasts

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Have been having some conversations lately about ways shows can co-promote and figured this might be a good place to flesh out some of the ideas in a sort of spit-ball session.

So, we know that podcasts finding audiences is a lot harder than most other web2.0 era inventions. With Facebook and twitter and Instagram and tiktok etc you can either grow organically by retweets, shares, remixes, or good old fashioned word of mouth (the kind of virality that takes as much right-time/right-post luck along with actual quality of content) or you can pay comparatively small fees to promote those same discreet little chunks of content to uniquely-targeted audiences.

With podcasts there isn't really any sort of algorithm in place to serve up unheralded shows the same way Facebook has honed its targeting system. And even if there was we're still talking about a medium that requires a significant time investment from say 15 mins (Daily News type shows) to three hours (Hardcore History and Joe Rogan come to mind) which, I mean even if you're a maniac running at 2x speed a 15 min podcast is an eternity compared to the time it takes to digest even a handful of tweets.

All this is to say that some of the easiest ways to log-roll your show(s) is to mix n match the hosts where it's relevant, maybe even occasionally cross-posting shows in each other's feeds with quick intro/outros tacked on saying "Find this show in its own feed on Apple and Spotify and etc etc" and some handy dandy links in the show-notes.

If you really wanna get fancy you can get yourself booked as a guest on tv and radio. Local is a good place to start I guess, especially since local news (from my experience producing a local news radio show) is generally always up for respected voices chiming in and if that respected voice is introduced as "xxxxx, reporter/columnist/editor for the xxxxxx times/press/gazette/standard and host of the podcast xxxxx" I mean all the better!

Of course, yes, there are shows that have loads of Hollywood/media star-power involved and as such get invited to talk with Colbert and play foosball or whatever with Fallon and dance with Ellen as part of a choreographed promotional cycle (Smartless and Office Ladies come to mind), but (and sincerely no disrespect whatsoever) no one on the receiving end of this email is on that level.

What's got me thinkin about all this is that, for instance, there's a new show on NBC called The Thing About Pam which is based on a real murder that was covered in a Dateline episode which spawned its own true-crime podcast and now we've got the show, starring Renée Zellweger, that premiered earlier this week.

And over on the Streamed and Screened podcast Bruce Miller has been talking about the show for a couple of weeks, most recently HERE:

AND we've got two other shows targeted at a national audience that could touch on this story, Behind the Headlines and Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, either by way of original interviews with reporters or simply repurposing established content in those fields with appropriate context added that points to all the original source material be it audio or print/digital.

Another example that has been kicking around is After the Monuments, the new show out of Richmond co-hosted by columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon which "captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues" and as such I mean you can go just about anywhere with that so far as having Michael Paul Williams and/or Kelli Lemon contributing their thoughts on any number of topics since, no hyperbole, pretty much everything in America can be viewed through the prism of "racial issues."

This all boils down, more or less, to the fact that podcasts, while addictive and habit forming and create solid links between the host and the listener, are tough to get in front of folks. Any and all creative attempts are welcome IMO so long as you let me know what comes of it and if it's scalable to any other shows we've got out there.

