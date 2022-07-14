Pod Posse - summer reading

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Previous "seasons" of the true crime podcast, behind the curtain, have been more or less all me. I was the one researching, writing (the parts that weren't articles, obviously), scheduling, recording, editing, etc etc. For this upcoming five episode run I've got blessed help in the form of Matt McGrath who is shouldering a lot of the load so far as recording audio versions of articles, editing, and generally helping collaboratively produce things across the board.

Going from juggling so many spinning plates all myself to working with someone has been an interesting challenge and while confronting that, and conveying some of my more conceptual expectations, I've been thinking a lot about some of the podcasting books I've read and what they taught me.

So, in the great tradition of Summer Reading Lists, here are a few of the books that have made an impact on me which I encourage you to crack the covers on:

This is the granddaddy of all these books, so far as I am concerned.

When I started getting interested in radio and broadcasting and specifically podcasting, every professional I spoke to listed this as the bible for audio journalists. My dog-eared copy is sitting on my disk at work as I type this. That said, though, the majority of it isn't necessarily pertinent to podcasting. What is relevant is the third chapter, "Writing for Broadcast," which is all about the best ways to communicate potentially dense amounts of information. For example, a number like 62,940 makes much more sense to a listener if you say "just under sixty-three thousand" since all those individual numbers, which make sense in print, are a confusing mess to a listener.

There are a lot of other great insights like that, so take a look around and snag a copy from some place or other if you can (used copies appear to be around $7 on Amazon, but public libraries are always a great resource, too).

NPR also has a DEEP well of training resources online addressing "Writing & Voice", so for sure check this starting point out as an alternative to the book if you're curious:

Here's a fun one. Cartoonist Jessica Abel (Trish Trash: Rollergirl of Mars) who embedded with pretty much every heavyweight in the broad/podcast ring (This American Life, The Moth, Radiolab, Planet Money, Snap Judgment, Serial, Invisibilia, etc) and made a graphic novel about the meticulous way they put their shows together.

My biggest takeaway worth sharing here is that so many decisions and considerations, about story and construction and ethics and presentation and voice and tone and on and on, are deeply considered if not labored over before decisions are made.

The book is fantastic as a piece of art in and of itself, but if you want a more hands free version Abel has an audio appendix of sorts in the form of (what else) a podcast:

This is one that I blazed through a couple of years ago more or less because it was on Kindle Unlimited, which I was already a subscriber to. It has loads of good points and it's pretty direct. I'm always skeptical of the sort of self-styled gurus of any field, flogging bland books that are designed to get them on conference stages, but despite looking like it might have fallen into that category (and it's not like the author would turn down in invite to a conference) there are no tricks on hacking the system or inflating numbers. Instead, the gist of Big Podcast is that your show is nothing if it's not built on a solid foundation, which is to say the topic is one that personally interests you and you're producing it with an ear towards not just a listener. More specifically, you should be making the sort of show you would want to listen to if you weren't the one behind the mic.

Eric Nuzum, the author of this one, was the guy who spearheaded NPR's push into podcasts more than 15 years ago, and subsequently worked on a list of shows that's longer than my arm.

Where Big Podcast dabbled in concepts and hit on specific strategies, Make Noise flips that balance and finds interesting and unique ways to frame and re-frame questions of audience and tone and personality. The biggest tip in there, maybe, is to condense the premise of your show down to ten words and thus give yourself something like an elevator pitch but more helpfully you'll have a north star you can use as a foundational identity.

If you don't wanna dig into the book (it's by the winner of the 2002 National Edward R. Murrow Award for News Writing, if you need any additional markers of quality), you can always check out this comparably succinct list he put together for RAIN News (itself a great resource to add to your reading list):

The Summit

Here's the summit which you can check out at your leisure:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"If the world were merely seductive, that would be easy. If it were merely challenging, that would be no problem. But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world. This makes it hard to plan the day." ― E.B. White