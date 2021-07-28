Pod Posse - Subscriber-only content, cont. (and... more!)

Any which way, here's the email!

Paywalled Shows (cont.)

Still working on that cool new stuff I mentioned last week about Sip 'N Sam Showdown, first subscriber only podcast feed, but there's not much to add about it this week. Should have some more concrete updates next week!

Lots of nitty gritty details are still getting sorted, but the process is going to be to have a dedicated feed that anyone and everyone can sign up for and into that feed we'll put truncated episodes that will get monetized with advertising and give a taste of the larger paid episodes. The larger episodes will get a separate feed with a unique link for each subscriber that will be accessible behind a paywall through Supporting Cast.

This is the first time we're dabbling with something like this, but it's been out there as something to explore for a while now so it's needless to say pretty exciting to see how it will work in the coming months for its own sake but more importantly to open the conversation of applying it to other shows.

Music!