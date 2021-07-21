Pod Posse - Subscriber-only content (and... more!)

We're working on some cool new stuff over here that's worth sharing. We're officially going to have our first subscriber only podcast feed for a new Nebraska sports product called Sip 'N Sam Showdown. It's going to be sort of a blend of Husker Extra and the Pick Six podcast, two of Lee's most popular sports programs.

Lots of nitty gritty details are still getting sorted, but the process is going to be to have a dedicated feed that anyone and everyone can sign up for and into that feed we'll put truncated episodes that will get monetized with advertising and give a taste of the larger paid episodes. The larger episodes will get a separate feed with a unique link for each subscriber that will be accessible behind a paywall through Supporting Cast.

This is the first time we're dabbling with something like this, but it's been out there as something to explore for a while now so it's needless to say pretty exciting to see how it will work in the coming months for its own sake but more importantly to open the conversation of applying it to other shows.