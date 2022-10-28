Pod Posse - spoopy season

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button... somewhere.

Ahoy!

Halloween! All-Hallows Eve! Samhain!

Well, almost. That’s all happening on Monday, but hey this is the last email I’ll send before the campus-area streets here in Madison fill up with chaotically costumed co-eds hellbent on cuttin loose. Want some evidence? Here's a photo gallery I put together in 2019 back when I was an archivist for the State Journal:

From here on out we’ve got nothin but holidays so take advantage of 'em in interesting ways. Sports shows, especially college football related ones, should be lookin ahead to whatever tournaments or bowl-game situations you're hometown heroes might be working towards. Gotta say: I enjoy watching college football but I’ve never managed to wrap my head around the mechanics of the divisions and rankings and post-season advancement structures. If any shows wanna have me on as a guest in order to explain it all as fodder, I am available!

As always holidays mean travel and schedules getting shuffled so be looking ahead and working out coverage episodes either banked in advance or pulled from the archive. Wanna do a “mail-bag” episode? Start requesting submissions on social media and maybe even in print or as it’s own asset (or in a newsletter!), which will double as an awareness boost for your show across the board.

I tempted fate and got my Covid booster and flu shot all in one go (same arm even!) and I’m still rockin a perfect score so far as I’ll-effects (the absence of them) goes. Now that I’ve typed this out and hit send I’m sure it’ll all come crashing down on me, but for now I’m an influenza Icarus out here just enjoying the view as I coast ever so slowly upward.

The Summit

We are starting to work out some of the details of the next summit, so please please please hit us with your podcast questions and/or queries. More info coming soon about this (we don't even have a date or anything worked out yet), but

Here's the FIRST summit which you can check out at your leisure if you haven't yet:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713

Office: (608) 250-4010

Cell: (980) 322-4170

"First of all, it was October, a rare month for boys." ― Ray Bradbury, Something Wicked This Way Comes