Pod Posse - spectacle

Like many of your I'm cramming as much as I can right now to make room for this long weekend to be as nice and relaxing as possible, so this won't be a really long one.

Along with new co-host Matt McGrath, I'm knee deep in working on the new season of our true crime podcast, so I've got true crime storytelling on the mind. As such, the present True Crime run over at Neon Hum's show Spectacle is a great addition my current audio diet.

Previous seasons have centered on, first, Reality TV, then Vegas, and their approach to both has been extremely well rounded, thoroughly researched, expertly produced, and above all entertaining. The first episode in this true crime run for instance, in a superb act of table-setting, is mostly about Truman Capote's In Cold Blood which invented the "nonfiction novel" format and marked a path for so many of the true-crime stories we interact with today.

Highly recommended if you're in need of something new to listen to over the holiday weekend.

Spotify

There was a pretty interesting article by Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg late last week about Spotify's ongoing struggle to capitalize on the vast sums of money they've thrown at podcasting these past few years. Functionally it's a great encapsulation of the ups and downs over there, with a tremendous focus on the dump truck full of cash they delivered to Joe Rogan's door.

Personally, I'm way more fascinated by the messiness over at fellow Spotify acquiree Gimlet Media that dragged down hosts, producers, and ultimately tanked one of their best-loved shows, but maybe that's just me.

Ultimately you do wonder if Spotify's current state of affairs would be better if they hadn't chosen a lightning rod like Rogan (or at least leveraged/positioned him differently) and sorted out the more toxic aspects of Gimlet before those became public knowledge, but hindsight being 20/20 and all that...

Any which way, James Burtt has a further (and less varnished) response to that reporting, which is well worth a read even if only to see the phrase "...what a dog’s dinner that is" lobbed in the direction of Spotify Live (formerly Greenroom).

So, that's what's fit to print this week, but we'll be back with more good stuff for you next Thursday bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

That's about it on my end for this week.

I'll see ya here next week!

"It is not for nothing that an ominous feeling often attaches itself to a procession. In films and stories we see spectacles forming in the street and parades coming from around the corner, and we know to greet then with distrust and apprehension: their intent is still to be revealed." ― Eudora Welty, On Writing