Pod Posse - "Soundtrap"

A common concern for audio creators I talk with is all about how to edit or what the best editing software is.

Most recent question about this got me thinking about a Spotify-associated site called Soundtrap, which I know I've talked about previously, but they're still adding functions (dark mode!) to it so it's worth ringing that bell once more.

The Verge covered the service's debut back in 2019 with the headline "Spotify-owned Soundtrap wants to make editing a podcast as easy as using Google Docs" and yeah it's not as easy as all that since editing text isn't nearly as much of a hassle as multiple audio files (so far as bandwidth is concerned at least), but there's a ton of features there worth exploring including a transcription editor, audio loops and other bits of bed-music, and options for working with collaborators. We're still a long ways off from actually having anything like a "google docs for podcast editing" but as of now Soundtrap is as close as you could get to that and it's well-worth checking out via the free option.

My personal work flow is to record in Zoom and then load the audio into an editing program and then slice out any awkward pauses, easily trimmable coughs, sniffs, mouth-sounds (nails on a chalkboard for me), UHMs, UHHs, stutters, aborted thoughts, and clip tangents that wander too far from the topic at hand, etc etc etc. Generally just trying to focus things as best I can and make the audio flow better for the listener.

It takes a little bit more time for sure, but ultimately the finished product is just that much better when there are as few sounds to bump up against that could distract from the actual content of the episode at hand.

