Pod Posse - Some Numbers! (and more)

Well, don't sweat that since we've got more than enough other ways to split the gordian knot of understanding your listener base. And I'm currently getting further acquainted with the dashboards over at Domo to that end myself in order to add some outside perspective on our Omny numbers as well. I'm sure I'll have more on that in a coming installment so sit tight.

For now, if you've got any questions or concerns about any analytics stuff on the part of Omny feel free to fire off a message to me and I can see if I can help sort you out.

SoundTrap

One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.

Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.