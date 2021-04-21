Pod Posse - Some *more* Numbers! (and... more!)

SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.

Spotify didn't seem to do much with it so far as support or promotion, but it's still out there and so long as you don't mind a weird learning curve and some long-ish wait times for saving your projects (and waiting for their servers to let you export to an mp3) it's one of the easiest to access and most robust options I've come across.

So: Give it a shot and get back to me with what you think!

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on getting the next season of the true crime show planned out and edited and promoted and pushed on out the door, but holler if there's anything I can ever do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay