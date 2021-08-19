Pod Posse - Shared Listeners Tool (and... more!)

Basically it's designed to lay out a bunch of circles of unique users and form them into a big venn diagram to see where they overlap which should provide some unique insights into listener habits and highlight areas where we can improve cross-promotion or identify synergies that aren't broke and thus don't need any fixing.

As I've mentioned in previous emails we've got a big push right now with the Husker Extra site in Nebraska with a featured podcast, Sip 'n Sam Showdown, which unites Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon who each have their own spectacular yet still separate sports shows (down by the seashore).

With this new tool we can see who's listening to what and if there's any sort of force driving listeners from one show to another. We can also see gaps in coverage if having everyone subscribed to all three podcasts is the goal, or determine if (and why) there might be disparities between listeners to all of the shows and if that's something we might be able to use as leverage so far as marketing and advertising opportunities are concerned.