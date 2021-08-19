Pod Posse - Shared Listeners Tool (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
I went on such a long tangent last week about Thor and the deadline for this newsletter is looming so I'll skip the ice breaking (in)formalities and get right to the good stuff.
Shared Listeners Tool
There's a neat new bell slash whistle over in Omny that I don't think will end up immediately benefitting every show on our collective network, but it's definitely worth highlighting as a unique new toy in the podcast analytics sandbox.
It's the "Shared Listeners Tool" and you can find it in the "Program Analytics" section of the admin dashboard, if you're a person who's got admin access that is. Regardless of your access, though, you can take a "deeper dive" into the tool with the official Omny blog post here.
Basically it's designed to lay out a bunch of circles of unique users and form them into a big venn diagram to see where they overlap which should provide some unique insights into listener habits and highlight areas where we can improve cross-promotion or identify synergies that aren't broke and thus don't need any fixing.
As I've mentioned in previous emails we've got a big push right now with the Husker Extra site in Nebraska with a featured podcast, Sip 'n Sam Showdown, which unites Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon who each have their own spectacular yet still separate sports shows (down by the seashore).
With this new tool we can see who's listening to what and if there's any sort of force driving listeners from one show to another. We can also see gaps in coverage if having everyone subscribed to all three podcasts is the goal, or determine if (and why) there might be disparities between listeners to all of the shows and if that's something we might be able to use as leverage so far as marketing and advertising opportunities are concerned.
It's definitely a tool that is most effective when applied to markets where we have multiple programs but more and more that's the case, a direction where we will keep on rolling, so definitely just something to have out there as a feather in our collective numbers-crunching cap.
If you've got any questions about it or how it could benefit your specific show, give a shout at my contact info below!
And speaking of numbers
It's been a minute since I ticked off some of those and we're doing pretty nice right now, with individual clip downloads up 23% compared to the past 30 days, and up 43% compared to the past 14 days!
Hopefully that's not burying the lede but yeah still doin good on that front with the vast majority of our listeners hearing their audio content on Apple devices and through the Apple Podcast app, but certainly a decent amount (10% give or take) coming in from web players embedded in article assets.
Any which way, good on everyone and keep up the great work!
Music!
You should check out pixabay for music you can use to freshen up your show. Only caveat is to make sure you're crediting the artist(s) if that's specifically outlined in the licenses.
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to make it logical; don't edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly." ― Franz Kafka