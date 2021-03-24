Pod Posse - Servant of Pod (and more)

One of the main takeaways I had, of a handful for sure, was that there's maybe perhaps possibly going to be a bit of a boom in listenership as folks get back into their drive-time routines.

As I've noted in the past in these pages there was for sure a visible dip in the early weeks of the pandemic as so many Americans stopped commuting to and from work, but numbers eventually clicked back into place once routines were established and we were able to get our stories in while we were still workin from home. And I mean obviously we're in for some interesting times across the board with some industries never going back to brick and mortar office parks, but either way there's bound to be something of an uptick in numbers once commutes resume for a greater and greater number of people.

Not sure yet if this means we should use the coming months to really focus on new show development (my lines are always open to ideas!) or simply stick to the plan and let the rising tide lift al the ships, but any which way it's something to keep an eye on.