Pod Posse - Servant of Pod (and more)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Good morning!
Howdy howdy howdy, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Servant of Pod
I've mentioned Nick Quah in this here newsletter int he past, but it's worth invoking his name once again. He's a podcast critic for Vulture, the guy behind the Hot Pod emails, and, up til just recently the man behind the mic for Servant of Pod, a podcast about podcasts. The past couple of weeks Servant of Pod has posted out some really amazing conversations between Quah and his guests, but the final episode that dropped just the other day, "Where We Are Now, Again," is the one I think is most interesting for anyone finding this missive in their inbox.
One of the main takeaways I had, of a handful for sure, was that there's maybe perhaps possibly going to be a bit of a boom in listenership as folks get back into their drive-time routines.
As I've noted in the past in these pages there was for sure a visible dip in the early weeks of the pandemic as so many Americans stopped commuting to and from work, but numbers eventually clicked back into place once routines were established and we were able to get our stories in while we were still workin from home. And I mean obviously we're in for some interesting times across the board with some industries never going back to brick and mortar office parks, but either way there's bound to be something of an uptick in numbers once commutes resume for a greater and greater number of people.
Not sure yet if this means we should use the coming months to really focus on new show development (my lines are always open to ideas!) or simply stick to the plan and let the rising tide lift al the ships, but any which way it's something to keep an eye on.
Some other big takeaways I thought were interesting were the way growth for Spotify and Android (and maybe Google?) were discussed, neither of which really show up as being nearly as dramatic with our numbers which might mean there are some untapped markets we've yet to promote our shows onto. I'll add it to my to-do list!
And yeah for sure check out any/all of the Servant of Pod episodes that speak to you specifically. They're not all for everyone but a quick scroll through their backlog should result in at least a few most folks would find worth a spin.
That's the news that's fit to print but below you'll find info about City Cast and SoundTrap that are still relevant!
City Cast
Founded by David Plotz, formerly of Atlas Obscura and one of the voices you're familiar with if you listen to Slate's Political Gabfest, City Cast just unrolled the first two of their "smart, daily local news podcasts and newsletters." Tackling Chicago and Denver off the bat, there's a lot of room for them to grow and so far the first episode out of Chicago sounds pretty great.
Honestly I've had my eyes (ears?) peeled for a bit on this front and it's great to finally hear what their final product looks, feels, and sounds like. Chicago and Denver are not small potatoes so far as news saturation so they're a starting place but my understanding is that as momentum builds, their brand becomes more established, the plan is for the network of regional shows to spread to smaller cities (and one would presume down the line even some news deserts?).
I mean, this is some PIE in the SKY stuff but their model is the kind of thing that could maybe work for us if it was applied in the right places and in the right ways and with some surgical appropriation of resources... But even if nothing else the style and content they're tackling could be a starting place for inspiration for how we're doing some of our hyper-regional focused shows.
SoundTrap
One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.
Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.
SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.
Spotify didn't seem to do much with it so far as support or promotion, but it's still out there and so long as you don't mind a weird learning curve and some long-ish wait times for saving your projects (and waiting for their servers to let you export to an mp3) it's one of the easiest to access and most robust options I've come across.
So: Give it a shot and get back to me with what you think!
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on getting the next season of the true crime show planned out and edited and promoted and pushed on out the door, but holler if there's anything I can ever do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"Life's single lesson: that there is more accident to it than a man can ever admit to in a lifetime and stay sane." ― Thomas Pynchon, V.