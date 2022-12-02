Pod Posse - second ascent

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Second ascent

The second Podcast Summit is nigh!

Wednesday, Dec. 7th at 2pm CST! Mark those calendars!

This is your last chance to let us know if you’ve got any specific questions that are burning query-shaped holes in your pockets. And we can for sure stretch the limits of specificity here, so please fire any and all concerns or thoughts or clarifications at myself and/or Terry Lipshetz and we’ll address those next week at the big get-together.

Are you reading this email and did NOT get an invite to The Summit?

PLEASE let us know and we will rectify that ASAP :D

Everything is getting increasingly hectic with the holidays, even now that we’re on the other side of Thanksgiving and all the end of year fun is comin at us fast. I know that I’m workin on at least a couple of year-end round-up shows and/or 2023 anticipation themed things, which is a solid way to wind down 2022 that I cannot recommend highly enough as a way to grab some ears.

I don’t have any updates to the progress on the Here Weed Go promo planning since that got derailed a bit by the holiday and I’m still digging out from under the audio, but I will let everyone in on whatever numbers we see from that once it’s fully executed.

We’re extremely excited to get everyone back together on a call for the summit, especially since the months since the last meet-up have been so good for all of us, numbers-wise, but even more importantly there's so much growth ahead of us just past the horizon.

City Cast - Madison

And finally, longtime readers will know that I have been a loud and proud vocal champion of the City Cast family of programs ever since they launched in Denver and Chicago back in early 2021, and the latest addition to their stable is right here in my own backyard of Madison, Wisconsin.

Usually what happens when they start a new show in a new city they create a daily newsletter a few months ahead of the podcast launch and use that as the foundation of building their listener base and then the newsletter content and the podcast content sort of generate momentum for each other both in promotion as well as drive possible episode topics/guests/vibes. In the case of Madison, the Madison Minutes newsletter was ahead of their curve with an established recipient list and a tone that was very much in line with the house-style of the other City Cast newsletters, so they hitched their wagon to that star and hired on producers and a host and the audio end of the equation dropped into RSS feeds just the other day.

As someone who is always thirsty for inspiration, and in some cases programming ideas to borrow, checking in on their slate of shows from time to time is a fantastic way to kick your brain into pitch-mode.

So far Madison is the only overlap in the broader constellation of Lee Enterprises-owned publications, but apparently there's a show planned on launching sometime next year in Omaha, which will be right there in the World-Herald's neck of the woods, and another in "Research Triangle" North Carolina which is just a stones throw east of the Greensboro News and Record.

The Summit

Covered this above, but worth adding one more bump.

The next Summit it scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, so please please please hit us with your podcast questions and/or queries.

Let us know if you didn't get the email yesterday from Terry Lipshetz, and we'll get you on the invite list ASAP!

Here's the FIRST summit which you can check out at your leisure if you haven't yet:

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there, and I'll see ya here next week!

