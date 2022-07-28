Pod Posse - rolling that log

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Hot on the heels of last week's email asking for anyone and everyone to holler at your boy (me!) about podcasts, I actually heard from a few folks and figured it would be cool to share some of the interesting stuff we talked about.

I talked for a bit with the fine folks at Tucson, Arizona about their Here Weed Go podcast which has been really wonderful and yes I worked on editing the first handful of episodes but even after applying that grain of salt to my endorsement it is still indeed a great show that touches on local and national topics alike that pertaining to all things related to cannabis.

One thing we chatted about was ways to grow their audience, which is always a tough nut to crack with podcasts. It really is lots of word of mouth and just steadily beating your own drum in order to acquire and maintain an audience. I mean, my professional focus is on podcasting and audio and I sincerely can't think of a time I was directly targeted by a marketing effort by a specific podcast. I can think of lots of times friends told me to check something out and lots of times that I discovered a new podcast thanks to its inclusion on some end of year list or other.

Actually: I would absolutely LOVE to hear feedback from anyone/everyone receiving this email about how they discovered any of their favorite podcasts.

I think we can maybe trim the big legacy media outlets from this list like the NYTimes and WaPo and NPR since those brands are big enough to have their own gravitational pull hoovering up ears by merely existing (as well as, it might go without saying, having profoundly high-quality programming).

Podcasting as a medium has this unique sort of self-selecting stickiness where the act of listeners opting in to listen, committing themselves to 20, 30, 50mins of a show (out of the finite amount of time they have to spend hearing voices in their ears every day), that is a strength of the medium in my opinion. You have to get folks over the hump.

The product is AUDIO and there just aren't a lot of ways you're going to communicate that on social media or with banner ads on your sites since without the presence of any "marquee talent" you can leverage, the target audience needs to HEAR what they'd be subscribing to. This is one of the reasons I've been such a big proponent of Headliner which turns snippets of audio into branded video clips with transcribed subtitles that can be pushed and promoted on any/all social platforms.

We're definitely getting a lot more traction to this end on a national level with the aid of "alert" posts but that's still an audience that has consciously opted-in to some sort of Lee online architecture, which is to say there are loads of other listeners out there who might LOVE your show but they don't have an easy way to connect to it.

So, back to the chat I was having with Tucson.

Ideas that came up included getting Eddie, the host of Here Weed Go, out to industry events with his own table, a big branded banner, and a fist full of QR-coded business cards. This functions not only as one-on-one selling of the product to industry professionals and consumers alike, but also has the potential to broadly expand his network of connections from the perspective of possible guests on the show and journalistic connections. Just spitballing with this specific example/idea, sure, and it might not apply to you or your show but it something that for sure scales up relatively well across the board.

Another thing that we talked about was creating press releases and sending them out to local terrestrial radio and TV stations (or heck, even national ones!). Having worked as a producer on a weekly community radio news show a while back, I can speak from the experience of proactively booking journalists that producers are ALWAYS interested in educated guests that have interesting stories to share/promote and the reach that these avenues have is tough to overstate.

Got a series you're working on? A special section coming up? Anything you can package and send out and talk about in a way that someone seeing it in their living room or hear it while they're in traffic would say "That person sure knows their stuff about a topic that interests me!" right before you hit em with the "...and you can subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!"

The more things change (podcasts) the more they stay the same (shoe-leather promoting).

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

