Pod Posse - Rolling out the 'Welcome Wagon' (and... more!)

I updated the list of recipients earlier this week with a load of folks who have access to Omny and therefore are associated with the audio end of things in SOME capacity and thus might be missing out on bits n bobs that I load into this space every week.
Mainly this is where I share updates on anything and everything podcasting, from hyper specific stuff pertaining to organization-wide metrics and notes on mid roll marker placements, to broader national industry trends or tips/tricks on audio editing.
Most importantly perhaps it's just a weekly little bump in your inbox that you can holler at me with any and all podcast questions big and small, conceptual and technical, and I'll be here to help as best I can.
There's a backlog of emails out there online you can check out if you want but I tend to plug new stuff at the top and roll older info that's a bit more evergreen underneath that so you don't have to go shuffling thru your inbox to find anything that piqued your interest.
'Digital Audio Expansiveness...'
The most interesting bit of news that passed my desk the other day was this study from Spotify and MAGNA titled “Digital Audio Expansiveness: Growing Landscape & Opportunities.”
The press release carves out a handy set of "top findings" which are thus:
- 60% of podcast listeners listen to a new episode of their favorite podcast within a day while 58% of TV viewers watch a new episode of their favorite TV show in the same time span.
- 75% of respondents said they frequently relisten to podcast episodes, which closely mirrors the 74% of respondents who reported rewatching their favorite TV shows.
- While podcast listening behavior may mirror TV watching habits, reception of advertisements differs between the mediums. 43% of respondents say that they’re receptive to podcast ads compared to a paltry 17% who reported being receptive to TV ads.
Now, sure, this whole thing comes with a grain of salt since "Spotify" is listed right there on the marquee and they've got a pretty clearly vested interest in showcasing the advertising potentials of podcasts, but regardless it's still something to chew on even if all you're taking away from it is a better understanding of the way your audience is consuming the shows you're hosting/producing/editing/selling.
The whole shebang can be found HERE.
Hindenburg Podcasting Conference
As promised, here are a few of the sessions from the AirShip One Podcasting Conference that went down the other week.
What used to work no longer works. How to avoid podcast format pitfalls and how to increase your likelihood of success.
A fundamental challenge of audio storytelling is that writing for the ear is very different from writing for the eye. Try to read a newspaper article out loud for your partner and see how long they stay focused.
In-depth planning helps you build a successful podcast brand. A concrete description of how to build a thriving brand with a laugh and a smile - no joke.
The most comprehensive wisdom available on podcast audiences, where to find new listeners and how audience-driven podcasts have the best chance for success.
These videos, and loads more, are hosted on the Hindenburg facebook group so join up over there if that's your bag. Otherwise, for those who might be anti-facebook for whatever reason, I ripped the video and loaded it up on YouTube unlisted-like for everyone's enrichment so pretty please don't go snitching on me after you make with the clicking on the links above.
HEADLINER
I've caped up for this thing a bunch in the past as long-time readers will know, but if you're not in there trying it out, definitely dive in! Not sure how intensely you're working with your social media teams where you're at but giving them a tiny sliver of a chunk of audio from your show that's in video form to post out on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook is a tremendous tool that makes everyone's life that much easier.
The site can take a teensy bit of getting used to but once you've got your sea-legs over there it's a wildly useful tool to have in your podcast promotion utility belt.
TRANSCRIPTS(?)
Still not sure about this, tbh, but it's maybe something I'm going to start testing out with some older shows, specifically evergreen ones, and see if it's worth spreading like wildfire across the board to everyone else.
Pretty simple in its execution: Load the audio up to a site like Otter or SoundTrap (see below for more on that last site) and it can generate a transcript that you can turn into an article asset at worst and at best use to actually edit the audio itself in those apps. Obviously it's FAR from perfect so you'll have to go in and do some minor/major copyediting but lots of shows aren't pushing their episodes out as article assets so that might be a great way to get into that for sure.
SoundTrap
One thing that's been something I've hit on since the beginning here has been editing software.
Finding good (free!) multitrack editing programs to add music and tweak intros/outros and trim out any extraneous fat is not an easy task, but I wanted to resurface SoundTrap which I've mentioned before but is for sure worth checking out if you're interested in elevating things past what Audacity's capable of.
SoundTrap was a standalone app/site that was bought up by Spotify a year or two around the time that they were really looking to expand their presence in the podcast space, a mission that they have since accomplished to varying degrees but that's neither here nor there maybe.
Spotify didn't seem to do much with it so far as support or promotion, but it's still out there and so long as you don't mind a weird learning curve and some long-ish wait times for saving your projects (and waiting for their servers to let you export to an mp3) it's one of the easiest to access and most robust options I've come across.
So: Give it a shot and get back to me with what you think!
