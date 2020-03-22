Pod Posse - Remote Recording (and more)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Good morning!
Things sure have changed since the last Podcast Posse newsletter went out a week ago, and I hope everyone is in good health and high spirits.
First thing is first, which is to let everyone know that I am still very much available to help with any and all podcast questions, issues, and/or ideas you might have. If there any workflows or specific programs or anything else that's working for you and could help anyone else I would also obviously love to hear about that too.
I'm working from home for the foreseeable future, but I'm checking email constantly and you can also text or call my cell phone (980-322-4170) if it's any kind of emergency or, I mean heck... feel free to just reach out with an email to say "Hey" and let me know what you're watching and listening to in order to keep you sane out there. Personally, I've polished off one 1000 piece puzzle so far.
Thing 1.5 is... please please please fill out this short survey if you haven't already so we can get a better idea of what everyone's working with.
Second thing is that obviously we're all going to be working (and recording) remotely and as such the tools you need have changed, so here are some...
...Remote Recording Tools!
For audio recording, I've experimented with CleanFeed (FREE!) and have nothing but positive experiences to report. A thankful tip of the hat to Parker Gabriel at the Lincoln Journal Star for bringing it to my attention. The interface is extremely easy to use and minimalist in its layout. Feel free to email or call out if you want to set up a trial session with me and I can walk you through it.
The free version, which is mostly distinctive in that it mixes down to a single track instead of a multitrack, should be OK for the time being but let me know if you are having any issues and I'll see what we can work out.
For video meetings (if you're looking for an alternative to Skype or Zoom or whatever else), I was very recently turned on to a free web service called Whereby which has been nothing but great so far with both professional-type meetings as well as informal family get togethers. Like with CleanFeed it is absurdly easy to use and doesn't require folks on the other end to set up any sort of login.
The paid options let you expand the room-size to more than four people, as well as allow for recording your meetings.
Home Studio Help? Absolutely!
If you're looking to improve sound quality at home, the advice I have is to record in a closet or some such other confined place where you've got stuff like clothes hanging around to muffle echoes. If you really wanna step up your game though you can make a nifty little home studio set up like the one explored in depth here.
I made my own version of this with a collapsible fabric cube that was already just laying around and $10 worth of audio foam from amazon (held in place by tension alone, no adhesive needed) and it's worked wonders.
If you need a mic that will be a step or two better than the one in your call phone or laptop, I spotted a great half-off deal on a decent condenser mic that should kick your audio quality up a notch or two (or three?) if you wanna make the $25 investment.
Anyway, that's it for this week. If there's anything at all I can do to help, whether it's technical, conceptual, or otherwise, don't hesitate to fire off an email or ring me up and I will be of as much help as possible.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week with a roundup of Lee podcasts that have been covering Corona as well as any other helpful stuff I find worth sharing.
