Pod Posse - "Podcasting... but better"

Ahoy!

Good morning, pod posse pardners!

Hi there! Not too much to report as an opener here other than that I saw an early-ish screening of Everything Everywhere All At Once, and thought it was fantastic. The charmingly accurate if wildly myopic official synopsis describes it as "...a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes." It's from the directing duo who collectively go by the name Daniels, the guys who gave us Swiss Army Man a few years back which was involved Daniel Radcliffe paying a flatulent corpse named Manny.

Newsletters

It really is wild to me that we're well into whatever web 3.0 is, and email, and by extension newsletters, is still the rock solid best way to grow things. I remember hearing Kevin Hart on an episode of Marc Maron's WTF years and years ago saying that he built his whole thing from the ground up by getting people's emails at his shows and just hitting them in their inboxes ever couple of weeks with new tour dates and whatever other announcements. For real as much as we've evolved from blogging and twitter and tik-tok and now the metaverse is here knockin' on our collective doors, emails just... get there.

This is all to say that newsletters are a fantastic way to expand your brand and reach listeners week in and week out and I'll toot the horn once again to hitch your pod-wagon to the newsletter-star(s) distributed by your publications if you can!

It makes sense then that Substack, one of the earliest and most prominent newsletter hosting sites would give the podcasting thing a go and fold a player into their digital infrastructure that can keep audio content walled-off from anyone who isn't a paid subscriber. This isn't new of course, with other third party companies doing some of the heavy lifting to accomplish the same thing (most notably Patreon), but Substack is a well known quantity with a reliably clean and unfussy interface that works right out of the box, and they're already getting a handful of (reasonably) well-known shows to headline this new feature.

It has yet to be seen just exactly what will put the "better" in their "Podcasting, but better" sloganeering and, not unlike email, old fashioned RSS feeds are still the dominant means of consuming podcast content.

We've got some stuff in the works over here with regard to paid subscriptions on newsletters, so I'm not sweating the idea of any of the shows we make jumping ship to Substack, but it really is an interesting approach that I plan to keep an eye on as far as market trends go.

In other news

Numbers are still looking great especially with the bumps coming our way thanks to HTML players being plugged into related articles. If you are a journalist working on a show, plug that show into all your articles as either a link or even better with an embedded HTML player! Promote that show on your social media! Put a link to the show in your bio! Text your loved ones about that show!

Anything else?

That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you're working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.

Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!

Chris Lay

Podcast Operations Manager

"The tears of the world are a constant quantity. For each one who begins to weep somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh. Let us not then speak ill of our generation, it is not any unhappier than its predecessors." ― Samuel Beckett, "Waiting for Godot"