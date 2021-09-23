Pod Posse - Podcast Maker Day?! (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Happy Podcast Maker Day!
Maybe not the sort of "holiday" printed on calendars along with Boxing Day and Daylight Savings (or much of a technical holiday at all really) but a holiday is still a holiday no matter how made up it might be.
And yes, sure, Podcast Maker Day is basically an online conference put on to generate greater brand awareness of podcast hosting platform XYZ as much as elevate the quality of content out there, but I'll be there no matter what across the day and will pass along any helpful info/advice/ideas I glean is today, from podcast host Captivate. It’s free for everyone, and includes guest speakers and help launching a podcast.
Register HERE if you want, or wait for a digest of thoughts I thunk sometime in the coming weeks.
State of Podcasting [Survey -- Muck Rack]
Here's a 5-minute survey put together by Muck Rack to help get a better understanding of trends in podcasting production and analysis.
I took it and the list of questions and/or answer options was pretty interesting and thought provoking in and of itself from a production/analytics/marketing standpoint.
Take the survey HERE if you want!
Lots of ways to skin a cat (ew)
And on the topic of interesting and thought provoking, here's an article/episode from Evo Terra exploring reasons "why learning podcasting from the pros is bad advice" which, as someone who's taken a lot of methods/concepts from popular podcasts, I had a knee-jerk "no thank you" reaction to from the jump, but "interesting and thought provoking" can also mean "challenging" after all even if means perceptions are what's getting challenged.
The above tangent is arguably somewhat adjacent to the actual article at hand, but it does highlight that there are lots of ways to skin a cat (ew) and ultimately it's Linda McCartney's clear and present talent that kept her in the game just like it's the SmartLess hosts magnetic charm and sincere curiosity that keeps them rolling along near the top of the charts week in and week out.
Any which way... take from it what you will over HERE.
Signal 2 Noise
"How to get great audio for podcast interviews -- There’s more to podcasting than knowing your topic"
On the one hand... I know I've linked to technical listicle type roundups in the past, but on the other hand... I will also link out to more in the months/years to come so why not plug one today that's worth putting your peepers on.
Online Events?
Online Events!
I spotted a nifty list of online podcasting/audio related events the other day that's worth sharing if anyone wants to expand their horizons.
Some are paid, but many are free, and it's constantly updated so give it a bookmark and check in occasionally to see if anything jumps out as worth your time (I see you, 4th Canadian Podcast Awards!).
