Pod Posse - POCKET x SLATE collab (and... more!)

Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
I watched a documentary last night, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, about the permed-out PBS painter guy, and dang if he was not a profoundly more complex person than his outward persona would have lead you to believe.
I mean in retrospect that should be obvious, sure, what with every large one of us containing multitudes, and it's not like the filmmakers aired a hamper full of his personal dirty laundry in any lurid way, but as a profile it was really compelling. And that's before you even get to the "...Betrayal & Greed" end of that title. It's on Netflix if you wanna see it!
New POCKET x SLATE collab dropped
Well this is cool.
We always say things like "check the show notes for links..." etc, which is a great way to drive people to the Omny page where they're that much more likely to subscribe to your show while they're clicking around on any/all of the links you plugged in (where applicable).
Well, here we've got a pretty great, streamlined, and dare I say *synergized* next step in the evolution of that experience in the works over in Slate's neck of the news-media woods.
I'm a pretty avid user of Pocket, a little browser add-on that lets you one-click save articles to a slick little app you can access later with its own built-in/internal social-sharing elements. My personal account is loaded up with articles I snagged from longreads dot com and any number of the email digests I've signed up for over the years, but also a decent number of articles I discovered via the cocktail chatter section of Slate's various "gabfest" shows. So maybe I'm in the tank for this thing a bit more than some but it's still a pretty cool potential evolution of how to spread those links around.
Podopolo
POD-OH-PO-LO? POD-OP-OH-LO? POH-DOH-POH-LOH? Now I've got the mush mouth.
Anyway, I heard about this app, which is advertised as providing "Dynamic Interactive Podcasting," only just the other day and as such don't have much experience with it yet but it looks interesting at the very least.
One of the biggest frustrations facing podcast creators, in my experience at least, is getting your show in front of your audience. Discoverability is mostly driven by word of mouth (digital or otherwise) which is great since the connection to listeners is that much more personal, lasting, and potentially immediate, but on the other hand it means growth happens at a much slower rate.
Podopolo looks like it's going to try and narrow that discovery gap by serving up off-the-beaten-path programs based on interests.
I'm gonna be out there "claiming" a bunch of our shows on this new platform to get a better idea of what's going on with them and see if there's any unique way we can leverage the ground-floor and/or their "interest identifiers" (my very un-technical term, not theirs in any fashion).
Online Events?
Online Events!
I spotted a nifty list of online podcasting/audio related events the other day that's worth sharing if anyone wants to expand their horizons.
Some are paid, but many are free, and it's constantly updated so give it a bookmark and check in occasionally to see if anything jumps out as worth your time (I see you, 4th Canadian Podcast Awards!).
"If you have light on light, you have nothing. If you have dark on dark, you basically have nothing. Just like in life. You gotta have a little sadness once in a while so you know when the good times come." - Bob Ross