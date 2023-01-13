Pod Posse - please welcome...

Ahoy!

This may come as a shock to no one, but recent episodes of Streamed & Screened that have featured bigger name guests have done better than the episodes without guests.

Specifically we had two separate opportunities to interview stars of 'Yellowstone' and the 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'. And no, we weren't even talking to Kevin Costner or Harrison Ford or Hellen Mirren, but this is still one of the most watched television franchises of the past decade, so we were gonna get some hits off it even if we were pulling from a little further down the call-sheet.

We also had Ron Howard on to promote his movie Thirteen Lives and a memoir, and then Bruce Davis, executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who was very generous with his time and was also promoting a memoir.

Currently Bruce Miller, the host of Streamed & Screened, is out in Los Angeles for a run of Television Critics Association events and he'll be coming back with a bag overflowing with new interviews we can use on the show.

The idea here, which I know I've hit on in the past, is that well-timed guests can generate good numbers and hopefully some buzz for your shows.

Guests aren't the only part of that equation though, since there's also the matter of follow through and tagging the guests in your social promo at the very least and reaching out to them in emails with links to article assets and audio elements as well as any copy you'd wanna suggest that they could punch up to their liking.

Another dimension I wanna add to this comes from a call I had with the fine folks out in Tucson touching base and checking in on any ways they could improve their show Here Weed Go.

The short term plan is to look back at any articles from before the podcast started that generated an above average number of page-views. For each of those, you can try to identify what part of the article it was that made it pop and fold that into a near-future episode.

Was it a topic that could be re-visited in an interesting way? If an interview popped due to the profile of the guest, is there an organic angle or news-peg reason to have them back but this time for the podcast?

I really miss the earlier days of twitter for a lot of reasons, but the main one is that it used to be so easy to identify community voices that had larger reach and their interactions and re-tweets etc had a certain level of influence. This was back in the day when you had to do manual retweets, copying and pasting and prefacing with a literal "RT" and to a degree I am out here shaking a fist at clouds but you and your respective newsrooms have an idea of the outsized voices in your states and cities and towns and neighborhoods which is something you should factor in when considering who to have on your shows.

Anyway, that's the news that's fit to print this week. We've got a new Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles series kicking off on Monday that we're really excited about so make sure to check that out and I'll have links in the next Pod Posse.

