Pod Posse - "Please welcome to the stage..." (and... more!)

Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
Not much to mention here other than it being the day we get a new Marvel movie which obviously your mileage may vary and I mean honestly I'm not sure there my pop cultural odometer is at on this one myself since it's the lowest ranked Marvel movie according to Rotten Tomatoes however heavily you want to weight that specific vegetable(fruit?)-ometer...? Sure I co-host a movie podcast so to a certain degree I am expected to be up on this thing, and it's not like it's going to be doing homework, but it's ultimately feeling like just a movie that's on the Mighty Marvel Release Schedule ahead of the next Spider-Man and Dr Strange and Thor and Guardians installments. I'll keep my mind open and allow it to work its magic for sure, just seems like the day is already heading towards some sort of anti-climax which maybe means Thursday is peaking with this here email? Time will tell!
Agents of H.E.A.D.L.I.N.E.R.
Me, this guy right here, on the other side of the computer sending this to you, yeah that fella... I have extolled the virtues of Headliner for quite a while and it looks like there's an interesting new wrinkle to the services they offer:
Now, I don't know if this will be for everyone but couple it with the post last week about the ad sales stuff YouTube was rolling out, and it feels like a nice little followup.
If you're not using Headliner or haven't even dabbled with it as a promotional tool then you really need to get on that boat and take it for a test drive because the transcript function layered on top of the audiogram feature is with its weight in gold IMO.
I am thinking that I am going to test this new fangled addition to their toolbox later today with a new episode of PennyWise and see how that formats and what if any constraints it ends up adding to the usual transcription limitations (for free/unpaid accounts) and I'm sure I'll get back to you all this coming week, but the big take away should be: Get in there and mess with Headliner!
Only Murders in the Building
Not everyone has Hulu, but I would imagine most of the folks receiving this do, so for sure check out Only Murders in the Building if you haven't already. It isn't accurate to the way podcasts are produced, recorded, distributed, marketed, or consumed, not by any means, but like most things involving Steve Martin and Martin Short it's one of the most enjoyable and satisfying shows I've caught in a long while. And Selena Gomez is great in it too! It wrapped up a few weeks ago, so you can binge the whole thing end to end or at least in big ol' chunks if that's more your speed, but it really felt like the sort of heavy blanket comfort content that is perfectly timed for these days when the leaves are on the far side of turning and breezes blow cooler and cooler every day.
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
"Oh, my God, the twists and turns of this are unbelievable. It's like a rainbow crafted by a drunken leprechaun." Oliver (Martin Short)