Pod Posse - "Please welcome to the stage..." (and... more!)

Ahoy!

Not much to mention here other than it being the day we get a new Marvel movie which obviously your mileage may vary and I mean honestly I'm not sure there my pop cultural odometer is at on this one myself since it's the lowest ranked Marvel movie according to Rotten Tomatoes however heavily you want to weight that specific vegetable(fruit?)-ometer...? Sure I co-host a movie podcast so to a certain degree I am expected to be up on this thing, and it's not like it's going to be doing homework, but it's ultimately feeling like just a movie that's on the Mighty Marvel Release Schedule ahead of the next Spider-Man and Dr Strange and Thor and Guardians installments. I'll keep my mind open and allow it to work its magic for sure, just seems like the day is already heading towards some sort of anti-climax which maybe means Thursday is peaking with this here email? Time will tell!