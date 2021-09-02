Pod Posse - $ome good new$ (and... more!)

You're receiving this weekly newsletter because you have some role or level of access related to the production of podcasts for Lee Enterprises.
If you're bummed to find this in your inbox and don't want to receive it anymore I'm sure there's an unsubscribe button ... somewhere.
Ahoy!
Good morning, pod posse pardners!
Hope everyone's doing well out there!
What's exciting today? Well, I just got myself a gaming mouse to help with editing audio. It's got like 20 buttons I can pre-program so I'll be able to split/delete/fade/save/undo/redo/etc etc etc all with one-hand, leaving the other free to finally get my moneys worth out of the fidget spinner I bought three years ago.
So, yeah... exciting is a relative concept these days but you take your W's where you can get em I suppose!
$ome good new$
Here are a handful of glowingly optimistic data points regarding the current financial value growth of podcasts as per a link roundup from WARC:
-Podcast advertising spend rose by 23.8% in the United States in the first five months of 2021.
-US podcast advertising spend is projected to grow by 60% this year and exceed $2bn in value by 2023.
-Investment is also rising as brands become more confident in measuring ROI, with some research suggesting podcast audiences are more engaged with the content than TV audiences.
Holler at the link above or RIGHT HERE to get all the other links that they're getting this info from if you're interested.
The Spotify... seat-back experience?
Being on an airplane is lame. Maybe it's because I've never had the full first-class experience or whatever but airports and their overpriced food and TSA and sitting on the tarmac... all that was a bummer even before Covid and now the delta variant etc, but here's Spotify making some interesting moves to lock down seat-backs as a place to plug in and get your podcast fix.
The lesson to extrapolate from all this is that you should be conscious of the places in your community where folks are forced to spend their idle time and leverage that for podcast marketing.
In the months before we all went into quarantine mode last spring I pitched the idea of bus ads here in Madison where we've got a thriving public transit system that is packed full of college kids being shuttled all over and presumably holding their phones in their hands ready willing and able to subscribe to something that was up there next to the see-something-say-something sign.
Lots of obvious reasons why those bus ads isn't likely worth the investment in this the year of our lord 2021 but I'm just saying we should be thinking outside of the box about ways to get shows out there in front of folks. If you've got any ideas please holler at me through email/text what with my contact info being right down at the bottom of the very pod posse email your eyeballs are scanning at present.
Online Events?
Online Events!
I spotted a nifty list of online podcasting/audio related events the other day that's worth sharing if anyone wants to expand their horizons.
Some are paid, but many are free, and it's constantly updated so give it a bookmark and check in occasionally to see if anything jumps out as worth your time (I see you, 4th Canadian Podcast Awards!).
Anything else?
That's about it on my end for this week. Still working on lots of odds and ends on my side of your inbox, but don't hesitate to holler if there's something I can do to help with anything you guys are working on and I'll lend as big an ear as I can.
Stay safe out there and I'll see ya here next week!
Chris Lay
Podcast Operations Manager
2001 Fish Hatchery Road • Madison, WI 53713
Office: (608) 250-4010
Cell: (980) 322-4170
"Everybody needs money. That's why they call it money." - Mickey Bergman (Danny DeVito) in Heist (2001, dir. David Mamet)